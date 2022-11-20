Fairleigh Dickinson wins 93-89 against VMI at JK54 Classic

FARMVILLE, Va. — Demetre Roberts and Grant Singleton scored 21 points each in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 93-89 win over VMI on Sunday night to wrap up the JK54 Classic.

Roberts shot 5 for 15, making four 3-pointers, and going 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Knights (3-3). Singleton was 8 of 15 shooting, also making four 3-pointers. Heru Bligen added 19 points.