Falko and Binghamton host Loyola (MD)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-4) at Binghamton Bearcats (3-3) Binghamton, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton hosts the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Jacob Falko scored 20 points in Binghamton’s 65-62 loss to the La Salle Explorers. The Bearcats are 2-1 on their home court. Binghamton ranks sixth in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.0 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Greyhounds are 0-3 in road games. Loyola (MD) ranks ninth in the Patriot scoring 25.4 points per game in the paint led by Golden Dike averaging 6.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Falko is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals. John McGriff is shooting 46.0% and averaging 10.3 points for Binghamton.

Kenny Jones is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, while averaging 10.3 points and 1.7 steals. Alonso Faure is averaging 10.2 points for Loyola (MD).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article