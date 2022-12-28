Falko leads Binghamton against Cornell

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Binghamton Bearcats (4-8) at Cornell Big Red (9-3) Ithaca, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton visits the Cornell Big Red after Jacob Falko scored 36 points in Binghamton’s 73-67 loss to the Niagara Purple Eagles. The Big Red are 5-0 on their home court. Cornell is fourth in the Ivy League in rebounding averaging 33.7 rebounds. Sean Hansen paces the Big Red with 5.2 boards.

The Bearcats are 1-4 on the road. Binghamton is 2-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greg Dolan is averaging 14.3 points and 4.8 assists for the Big Red. Nazir Williams is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Cornell.

Falko is averaging 15.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Bearcats. Miles Gibson is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 8-2, averaging 82.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bearcats: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

