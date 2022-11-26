Falko leads Binghamton against La Salle after 24-point performance

Binghamton Bearcats (3-2) at La Salle Explorers (2-3)
The Bearcats have gone 1-1 away from home. Binghamton is seventh in the America East with 11.8 assists per game led by Falko averaging 3.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Nickelberry is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Explorers. Hassan Drame is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for La Salle.
Falko is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bearcats. Miles Gibson is averaging 12.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for Binghamton.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.