Falko sparks Binghamton to 66-65 victory over UMass-Lowell

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Jacob Falko scored 19 points and made the second of two free throws with one second left to lift Binghamton over UMass-Lowell 66-65 on Saturday.

Falko shot 7 for 13 from the floor and made 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bearcats (7-10, 3-1 America East Conference). Tariq Balogun finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Armon Harried scored 13.