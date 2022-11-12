Falko's 19 help Binghamton take down Marist 78-75

Binghamton had a six-point lead with five seconds to play before Marist’s Noah Harris hit a 3-pointer to cap the scoring.

Falko had six rebounds for the Bearcats (2-0). Miles Gibson scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 13 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. Dan Petcash recorded 11 points and was 3 of 5 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.