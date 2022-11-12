Falko's 19 help Binghamton take down Marist 78-75

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Jacob Falko scored 19 points as Binghamton beat Marist 78-75 on Saturday night.
The Red Foxes (1-1) were led by Patrick Gardner, who recorded 24 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Marist also got 19 points from Harris. Javon Cooley also had nine points and two blocks.
NEXT UP
Binghamton’s next game is Tuesday against Maryland on the road, and Marist visits Lehigh on Wednesday.
