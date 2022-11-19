Fancher totals 3TDs in Marshall's win over Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. — Cam Fancher threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another and Marshall controlled from the outset in a 23-10 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday.

On the game’s first drive, Fancher threw a 65-yard scoring pass to EJ Horton. In the second quarter, Fancher threw a 33-yard touchdown to Shadeed Ahmed to stretch the lead to 13-3, and following an Eagles fumble four plays into their ensuing drive, Fancher ran it in from the 19.