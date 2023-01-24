Farrakhan and Eastern Michigan host Toledo

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-15, 1-5 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (13-6, 4-2 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -19; over/under is 165.5 BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan faces the Toledo Rockets after Noah Farrakhan scored 26 points in Eastern Michigan’s 88-67 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Rockets are 7-1 on their home court. Toledo ranks sixth in the MAC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by JT Shumate averaging 1.7.

The Eagles have gone 1-5 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan gives up 81.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.7 points per game.

The Rockets and Eagles meet Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayj Dennis is shooting 45.5% and averaging 18.5 points for the Rockets. Shumate is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Emoni Bates is averaging 19.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Tyson Acuff is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 84.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 27.0 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

