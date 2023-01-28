Farrakhan leads Eastern Michigan over Miami (OH) 74-69

OXFORD, Ohio — Noah Farrakhan scored 20 points and Eastern Michigan snapped a five-game skid with a 74-69 victory over Miami (OH) on Saturday.
Mekhi Lairy had 23 points and three steals to pace the RedHawks (7-14, 1-7). Ryan Mabrey added 16 points and Morgan Safford pitched in with 13 points and six rebounds.
Both teams play on Tuesday. Eastern Michigan hosts Ohio while Miami (OH) hosts Toledo.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.