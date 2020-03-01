Koi Love scored 14 points, Jordyn Cambridge added 12 and Carter 10 for Vanderbilt (14-15, 4-12 Southeastern Conference), which will play Missouri or Auburn in the first round of the league tournament that begins Wednesday in Greenville, South Carolina. Fasoula was 10-of-23 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds with three steals.
Rhyne Howard hit five 3-pointers and scored 26 points for the Wildcats (21-7, 10-6), who are in a three-way tie for third place. The top four teams get a two-game bye into the quarterfinals on Friday.
The Commodores, who ended a five-game losing streak, shot 50% while the Wildcats shot just 33%, going 2 of 13 in the fourth quarter when they were outscored 24-9.
