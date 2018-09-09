GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The father of Florida cornerback Marco Wilson says his son has a torn knee ligament and will miss the rest of the season.

Gators coach Dan Mullen said after the 27-16 loss to Kentucky that Wilson would have more tests Sunday to determine the extent of his left knee injury. He injured it early in the first quarter.

But Chad Wilson updated his son’s status on Twitter , saying “Thx for all the inquiries and concern. Unfortunately Marco has torn his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.”

Wilson is a sophomore from Fort Lauderdale who started 11 games last season, finishing with 34 tackles and 10 pass breakups. His father played at Miami (1992-94).

Also after the game, Florida running back Adarius Lemons announced via social media that he intends to transfer . Lemons was suspended for the season opener and didn’t get a carry against the Wildcats. He returned two kickoffs for 47 yards.

