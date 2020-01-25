Nursing a 75-71 lead with 36 seconds left, the Rams (14-5, 6-1 Atlantic 10) gained some breathing room when Toppin dunked, Russell stole the ball from the Bonnies’ Kyle Lofton and threw to Dowtin for another dunk that made it 79-71 in a span of eight seconds.

Lofton led Saint Bonaventure (12-8, 4-3) with 15 points while Dominick Welch and Jaren English scored 14 apiece. Justin Winston chipped in 12 and Alejandro Vasquez 11. The Bonnies have dropped their last three.

The Rams scored 18 points off 13 Saint Bonaventure turnovers

Rhode Island faces George Mason on the road on Tuesday. Saint Bonaventure matches up against Fordham on the road on Wednesday.

