FAU grabs at least share of 1st C-USA regular-season title

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Alijah Martin scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half and Florida Atlantic defeated UTEP 75-49 on Saturday as the Owls claimed at least a share of their first Conference USA regular-season title. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Martin shot 7 for 12, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range for the Owls (26-3, 16-2). Johnell Davis scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 7 with two 3-pointers. Michael Forrest scored 10 points.

The Owls won all 17 of their home games. They finish the regular season with games at Rice and Louisiana Tech before taking part in the conference tournament in Frisco, Texas. They have a two-game lead over North Texas.

Calvin Solomon finished with 13 points for the Miners (13-16, 6-12). Ze’Rik Onyema added 11 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for UTEP. Tae Hardy also had eight points.

FAU led 32-21 at halftime. Martin scored 19 points in the second half.

