Tae Hardy scored a career-high 32 points and had six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (8-16, 4-13 Conference USA). LaDavius Draine added 10 points. Tyler Stevenson had three blocks.
The Owls (10-9, 5-5) improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles on the season. Florida Atlantic defeated Southern Miss 69-60 on Friday.
