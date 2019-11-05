Florida Atlantic built a 53-32 halftime lead and maintained a double-digit lead until Logan Swackhammer’s layup with 5:03 left made it 81-73. Less than a minute later, Gedi Juozapaitis sank three free throws — after being fouled on a 3-point shot attempt by Taylor — and reduced the Saints’ deficit to 82-77. Taylor responded with a pair of free throws, both squads exchanged layups and Taylor’s 3-pointer with 2:39 left made it 89-79 to end the Saints’ threat.