Karlis Silins had 13 points for the Owls and Michael Forrest scored 12 points.
AD
Juozapaitis had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Swackhammer scored 18 points, and Derrick Ellis scored 12.
Florida Atlantic plays at Miami on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD