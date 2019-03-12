No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic (17-14, 8-10) vs. No. 8 seed Louisiana Tech (19-12, 9-9)

Conference USA Conference Tourney First Round, Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic is set to face Louisiana Tech in the opening round of the CUSA tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last went at it on March 6, when the Bulldogs shot 47.9 percent from the field while limiting Florida Atlantic to just 40.7 percent on their way to a 72-69 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Louisiana Tech’s DaQuan Bracey has averaged 15.6 points and 4.1 assists while Anthony Duruji has put up 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds. For the Owls, Anthony Adger has averaged 15.8 points and 4.3 rebounds while Xavian Stapleton has put up 13.2 points and 4.6 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Bracey has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Louisiana Tech field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Florida Atlantic is a perfect 10-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Owls are 7-14 when opponents score more than 64.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Owls. Louisiana Tech has 37 assists on 76 field goals (48.7 percent) across its past three matchups while Florida Atlantic has assists on 32 of 68 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Atlantic has scored 63.3 points and allowed 67.3 points over its last three games. Louisiana Tech has averaged 75.7 points and given up 80.7 over its last three.

