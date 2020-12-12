Sam Mack Jr. led Florida Memorial with 14 points.
Florida Atlantic originally was scheduled to play at North Carolina State on Saturday before the Wolfpack program canceled the game due to COVID-19 concerns.
The 112-point effort tops FAU’s previous single-game record of 111 set on November 18, 1988 against Palm Beach Atlantic.
The 63-point margin of victory topped the program’s all-time high of 60 points set in a 106-46 contest against Webber International on Dec. 10, 2017.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.