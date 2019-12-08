SMU: The Mustangs have their most victories since 1984, which was before NCAA punishments led to SMU not fielding a team in 1987 and 1988.

LAST TIME

This is the first meeting between FAU and SMU.

BOWL HISTORY

FAU: Second appearance in Boca Raton Bowl — which is played at FAU’s home stadium — and fourth bowl appearance in school history.

SMU: First appearance in Boca Raton Bowl, 17th overall.

___

More AP college football:

https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD