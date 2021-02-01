Cory Hightower had 16 points for Western Carolina (8-9, 1-7 Southern Conference). Ahmir Langlais added 14 points, and Cork had 10 rebounds and three blocks. Matt Halvorsen, who was second on the Catamounts in scoring coming into the contest with 14 points per game, had only four points.
Kaiden Rice scored 17 points for the Bulldogs (9-6, 2-6). Brown had 16 points and 17 rebounds, and Fletcher Abee added 16 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.