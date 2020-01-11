CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Mason Faulkner scored 18 points, making 6 of 8 free throws in the final 34 seconds, and Western Carolina ran its winning streak to five with a 79-71 win over Mercer on Saturday.

Matt Halvorsen added 16 points for the Catamounts (12-3, 4-0 Southern Conference), including a big 3-pointer with 1:02 to play that made it a 73-65 game. Carlos Dotson added 12 points, making a layup and a jumper after the Bears had cut the lead to four with less than four minutes to play.