Djordje Dimitrijevic scored a career-high 34 points for the Bears (6-11, 0-4), making 10 of 19 field goals and 12 of 14 free throws. Maciej Bender added 13 rebounds and three blocks.
Ethan Stair was held to six points, 11 below his average.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.