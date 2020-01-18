Northern Kentucky shot only 40% overall and 29% from distance (7 of 24) but made 22 of 25 free throws (88%). The Vikings (7-13, 3-4) shot 31% from the floor, missed all five of their 3-point tries and made just 17 of 26 foul shots (65%).

Algevon Eichelberger topped Cleveland State with 17 points, while Jaalam Hill scored 11. The pair combined to make just 9 of 26 shots from the floor.

