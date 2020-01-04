Neither team was able to get much going offensively in the first 20 minutes. Southern Utah trailed 21-17 heading to the locker room at the half, but the Thunderbirds came back in the second half to earn the victory. Both teams set season lows for scoring in the first half. The Thunderbirds’ 17 first-half points were the lowest of the season for the hosts, while the 21 first-half points for the Bobcats marked the fewest of the season for the visitors.