Fausett scores 19 as Southern Utah downs SFA 67-58

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Maizen Fausett’s 19 points helped Southern Utah defeat SFA 67-58 on Saturday.
AJ Cajuste finished with 11 points for the ‘Jacks (13-6, 5-1). Jaylin Jackson-Posey added 10 points for SFA. In addition, Nigel Hawkins had eight points. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the ‘Jacks.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Thursday. Southern Utah hosts New Mexico State while SFA visits Sam Houston.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.