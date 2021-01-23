Isiah Brown had 26 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (7-4, 2-2), whose four-game win streak was broken. Zahir Porter added 12 points. Dillon Jones had nine rebounds.
The Thunderbirds leveled the season series against the Wildcats with the win. Weber State defeated Southern Utah 91-67 on Thursday.
___
___
