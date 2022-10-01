FCS passing leader DeMorat throws for 4 TDs in Fordham's win

NEW YORK — Tim DeMorat, the FCS passing leader, threw for four touchdowns and ran for another to lead Fordham to a 59-38 victory over Georgetown on Saturday.
Trey Sneed caught one touchdown pass and ran for two more scores in rushing for 120 yards on 15 carries for the Rams (4-1, 1-0 Patriot League), ranked 20th in the coaches poll.
Pierce Holley went 10-of-11 passing with three touchdowns in the first quarter for Georgetown but Fordham scored 28 second-quarter points for a 35-21 halftime lead and led the rest of the way.
Holley finished 27-of-41 passing for 322 yards and a career-high four touchdowns with Joshua Thomas (129 yards receiving) and Herman Moultrie III grabbing two TDs each for the Hoyas (1-4, 0-2).
Fordham outgained Georgetown 625-477.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2