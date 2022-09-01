FCS power South Dakota St. to test Hawkeyes in season opener

Iowa is flying under the radar despite winning the Big Ten West last year. It’s not an unfamiliar position for the Hawkeyes, who often win ugly year in and year out. The Hawkeyes can’t count on their defense generating as many takeaways as it did a year ago, so offensive improvement is a must. South Dakota State presents a big challenge. The Jackrabbits are ranked in the top three of the FCS polls and one of two programs to make the FCS playoffs each of the last 10 seasons, including the semifinals or final four of the last five years.