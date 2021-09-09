The Vikings had their best season in program history in 2015, when they opened by beating Mike Leach’s Cougars 24-17 in Pullman under Barnum, who was then in his first season at the school. It was their first win ever over a Pac-12 program. Portland State went 9-3 that year and lost in the second round of the playoffs. But the Vikings are 12-33 over the past four years.