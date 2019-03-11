No. 2 seed Fairleigh Dickinson (19-13, 14-6) vs. No. 1 seed St. Francis (Pa.) (18-13, 14-6)

Northeast Conference Tourney Championship, DeGol Arena, Loretto, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson is set to face St. Francis (Pa.) in the Championship of the NEC tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last met on Feb. 14, when the Red Flash outshot Fairleigh Dickinson 50 percent to 42.4 percent and made six more 3-pointers on their way to a 25-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: St. Francis (Pa.) has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Keith Braxton, Jamaal King, Isaiah Blackmon and Andre Wolford have combined to account for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 74 percent of all Red Flash points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: King has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all St. Francis (Pa.) field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 29 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: St. Francis (Pa.) is a sterling 11-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.4 percent or less. The Red Flash are 7-13 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK SCORING: Fairleigh Dickinson has won its last three road games, scoring 73 points, while allowing 63.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (Pa.) is ranked second among NEC teams with an average of 76.4 points per game.

