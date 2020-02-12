TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Knights have scored 71.8 points per game against NEC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 63.8 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.ACCURATE ALEX: Morales has connected on 37.3 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-10 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 6-6 when it scores at least 67.

COLD SPELL: Wagner has lost its last four road games, scoring 64.5 points, while allowing 84.8 per game.

RECENT GAMES: Wagner has averaged only 65.4 points per game over its last five games. The Seahawks have given up 77 points per game over that stretch.

