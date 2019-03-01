Fairleigh Dickinson (16-13, 11-6) vs. Central Connecticut (11-19, 5-12)

William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson looks for its fifth straight conference win against Central Connecticut. Fairleigh Dickinson’s last NEC loss came against the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash 87-62 on Feb. 14. Central Connecticut lost 84-55 to Long Island-Brooklyn in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: The Knights are led by Darnell Edge and Jahlil Jenkins. Edge has averaged 16.2 points while Jenkins has recorded 13.3 points and 4.7 assists per game. The Blue Devils have been led by Tyler Kohl and Jamir Coleman, who have combined to score 30.5 points per outing.

EFFECTIVE EDGE: Edge has connected on 46.9 percent of the 160 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also made 87.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Connecticut is 0-10 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 11-9 when it scores at least 64.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Knights have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Blue Devils. Central Connecticut has 30 assists on 68 field goals (44.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Fairleigh Dickinson has assists on 47 of 77 field goals (61 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Fairleigh Dickinson has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 21 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all NEC teams.

