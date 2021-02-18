TEAM LEADERSHIP: Fairleigh Dickinson’s Elyjah Williams has averaged 14.6 points and 7.9 rebounds while Jahlil Jenkins has put up 16.9 points. For the Mountaineers, Damian Chong Qui has averaged 15.1 points and 5.4 assists while Nana Opoku has put up 9.2 points and 7.6 rebounds.
CREATING OFFENSE: Chong Qui has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Mount St. Mary’s field goals over the last three games. Chong Qui has 11 field goals and 16 assists in those games.
SLIPPING AT 65: Mount St. Mary’s is 0-5 when it allows at least 65 points and 8-4 when it holds opponents to less than 65.
STREAK STATS: Fairleigh Dickinson has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 82.7 points while giving up 89.3.
DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Mount St. Mary’s defense has held opponents to just 61.2 points per game, the 11th-lowest in Division I. Fairleigh Dickinson has given up an average of 80.3 points through 20 games (ranked 312th, nationally).
