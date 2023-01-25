Feierbergs' 18 lead Maine past UMass-Lowell 75-70

BANGOR, Maine — Kristians Feierbergs’ 18 points helped Maine defeat UMass-Lowell 75-70 on Wednesday night.
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly finished with 16 points and eight rebounds for the River Hawks (17-5, 5-3). Everette Hammond added 14 points and two steals for UMass-Lowell. In addition, Allin Blunt had 10 points.
NEXT UP
These two teams both play Saturday. Maine visits Albany (NY) while UMass-Lowell visits New Hampshire.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.