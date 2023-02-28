Feierbergs' buzzer-beater gets Maine past Bryant 66-64

BANGOR, Maine — Gedi Juozapaitis scored 19 points, Kristians Feierbergs made a putback at the buzzer and Maine beat Bryant 66-64 on Tuesday night.
Earl Timberlake led the Bulldogs (17-12, 8-8) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Bryant also got 18 points and two steals from Sherif Kenney. In addition, Antwan Walker finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.