CEDAR CITY, Utah — Chris Helbig had 375 yards passing and James Felila scored two rushing touchdowns, including the eventual winner in overtime, to help Southern Utah beat Stephen F. Austin 45-38 on Saturday night.

Helbig was 35 of 48 with two TD passes to Lance Dawson, Felila finished with 10 carries for 48 yards and Thomas Duckett had 53 yards rushing, including a 17-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter that made it 38-all and forced overtime. Dawson had 13 receptions for 131 yards and threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Helbig in the first quarter.

The Thunderbirds (1-2) were facing third-and-30 on the first possession of overtime before Stephen F. Austin was called for pass interference that gave SUU a fresh set of downs and, four plays later on fourth-and-2, Felila scored from 11 yards out.

SFA, after a personal foul on Southern Utah, had a first-and-goal from the 8 before a holding call and then three straight incomplete passes ended it.

Helbig hit Lawson for a 55-yard TD to tie it late in the third but the Lumberjacks (0-3) answered with a 10-play, 81 yard drive to take a 31-24 lead on Trae Self’s 24-yard scoring strike to Thomas Hutchings with 12:55 to play. Felila and SFA’s Josh McGowen traded short TD runs before Duckett’s touchdown with 1:12 left in the fourth quarter.

Self was 27 of 44 for 290 yards and two touchdowns for Stephen F. Austin.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.