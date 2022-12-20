Felton and East Carolina host High Point

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

High Point Panthers (8-3) at East Carolina Pirates (8-4) Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts the High Point Panthers after RJ Felton scored 21 points in East Carolina’s 64-56 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Pirates are 5-1 in home games. East Carolina ranks fifth in the AAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Johnson averaging 3.1.

The Panthers are 1-2 in road games. High Point leads college basketball with 22.1 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Pirates. Felton is averaging 12.5 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the past 10 games for East Carolina.

Abdoulaye averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Jaden House is averaging 21.5 points over the past 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 82.7 points, 37.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

