Felton and East Carolina host UNC Wilmington

East Carolina Pirates (6-3) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-3)
The Pirates are 0-1 on the road. East Carolina scores 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Trazarien White is shooting 42.2% and averaging 12.0 points for the Seahawks. Eric Van Der Heijden is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for UNC Wilmington.
Javon Small is averaging 17.7 points and 5.9 assists for the Pirates. Felton is averaging 12.9 points for East Carolina.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.