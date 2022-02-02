“My first commitment is still to the players,” Ferentz said. “That’s the work of this committee, to make this a better environment for our players that are here. Those are the guys I’m most committed to, and our job is to give them a great environment. Hopefully when they leave here, they graduate and have had a great experience and maximize their football. Go fly and run on their own, and we’re still here to support them. That’s our goal.”