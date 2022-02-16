Colgate is 2-0 when scoring at least 100 points this season. The Raiders scored a season-high 52 points before halftime.
Jalen Rucker tied a career high with 29 points for the Black Knights (13-14, 7-8), whose losing streak reached five games. Charlie Peterson added 18 points. Josh Caldwell had 12 points.
The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Black Knights this season. Colgate defeated Army 76-57 on Jan. 10.
