Brad Brechting had 13 points for the Golden Grizzlies (7-14, 2-6). Rashad Williams and Xavier Hill-Mais scored 12 apiece with Hill-Mais adding eight rebounds.
Oakland shot just 34.5% overall, including 29% from distance (6 of 21). The Golden Grizzlies were outrebounded 34-26.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.