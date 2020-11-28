Ahsan Asadullah had 15 points and seven assists for Lipscomb (1-0). Carson Cary added 13 points. Greg Jones had 12 points.
Anderson Kopp scored a career-high 24 points for the Cardinals (0-3). Avery Sullivan added 20 points. Bennett had 11 points. Ellis Jefferson had a career-high 11 assists plus eight points.
