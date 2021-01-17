Gerrale Gates scored a career-high 22 points and had 11 rebounds for the Crusaders (2-4, 2-4). Matt Faw added 20 points. Austin Butler had 10 points and 15 rebounds.
Colgate defeated Holy Cross 95-55 on Saturday.
