The Penguins took the lead on a Naz Bohannon layin with 8:17 left in the game and they held a nine-point lead with 3:43 left in regulation after Jelani Simmons dunked. But Youngstown State did not score again until Garrett Covington hit the first of two free throws to make it 71-68. Godwin Boahen’s 3 with :27 remaining in regulation pulled UIC even at 75-75 and forced overtime.