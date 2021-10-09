Stony Brook made it to the Towson 22 on its final drive, but Sam Gyeni sacked Tyquell Fields on fourth-and-1 with eight seconds left.
Ferguson completed 22 of 31 passes for 177 yards, and he threw a 7-yard touchdown pass each to Darian Street and Jabari Allen. Devin Matthews had a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Lawton finished with 119 yards rushing on 19 carries. Fields was 20-of-30 passing for 220 yards.
