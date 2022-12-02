Fernandes' 18 lead UMass over Harvard 71-68

BOSTON — Tafara Gapare drilled a 3-pointer with just over a minute left to give UMass the lead and RJ Luis added two free throws with a second left to seal a 71-68 win over Harvard on Friday night.

Noah Fernandes had 18 points on 7 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Minutemen (6-1). T.J. Weeks scored 13 points, going 5 of 11 (2 for 5 from distance). Wildens Leveque finished 3 of 7 from the field to finish with eight points.