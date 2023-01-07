Fernandes leads UMass against George Washington after 26-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMass Minutemen (10-4, 1-1 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (7-8, 1-1 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Washington -1.5; over/under is 152.5 BOTTOM LINE: UMass faces the George Washington Colonials after Noah Fernandes scored 26 points in UMass’ 90-81 win over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Colonials have gone 6-2 at home. George Washington is ninth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 30.9 rebounds. Ricky Lindo Jr. leads the Colonials with 6.7 boards.

The Minutemen have gone 1-1 against A-10 opponents. UMass averages 71.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Colonials and Minutemen match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is shooting 46.3% and averaging 22.1 points for the Colonials. Brendan Adams is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Matt Cross is averaging 11 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Minutemen. T.J. Weeks is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Minutemen: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

