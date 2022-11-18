Fernandes' winning 3 continues UMass magic, downs Murray St.

CONWAY, S.C. — Noah Fernandes made a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer to send UMass past Murray State 71-69 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday.
Fernandes finished with 14 points and Matt Cross had 15 points and 14 rebounds — one shy of tying his career high — for UMass (3-1). T.J. Weeks Jr. scored 13.
Jacobi Wood scored 24 points, making 11 of 12 foul shots, Jamari Smith scored 14 points and Rob Perry 11 for the Racers (2-2).
The Minutemen survived Colorado with a 66-63 win the day before when the Buffs missed a pair of 3s in the same possession to end it. UMass faces the winner between Charlotte and Tulsa for the invitational final on Sunday.
