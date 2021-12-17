The Bulls missed their first seven field-goal attempts and committed two turnovers in the first 5 minutes as High Point (3-6) scored eight of the first nine points but USF closed the first quarter on a 13-4 run to take a two-point lead. Nakyah Terrell made a layup to open the scoring in the second and make it 14-all but Bethy Mununga answered with a 3-pointer and South Florida led the rest of the way.