Idaho scored a season-low 18 second-half points.
Trevon Allen had 19 points for the Vandals (6-16, 2-9). Damen Thacker added 10 points.
The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Vandals on the season. Montana State defeated Idaho 71-68 on Jan. 9. Montana State takes on Eastern Washington on the road on Saturday. Idaho plays Montana at home on Saturday.
