Maryland forward Bruno Fernando, center, of Angola, drives between Northwestern guard Ryan Greer, left, and center Dererk Pardon in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in College Park, Md. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Bruno Fernando had 22 points and 10 rebounds, freshman Jalen Smith scored 14 points and No. 21 Maryland emphatically ended a two-game skid with a 70-52 rout of Northwestern on Tuesday night.

The Terrapins (17-5, 8-3 Big Ten) expanded an 11-point halftime lead to 53-30 with 10 minutes left and coasted to the finish. The victory followed double-digit defeats against Michigan State and Illinois that dropped Maryland eight notches in the AP Top 25.

It was the third straight double-double and 13th of the season for Fernando, a 6-foot-10 sophomore who helped Maryland finish with a 44-28 rebounding advantage.

Anthony Gaines scored 18 points and Dererk Pardon added 14 for the Wildcats (12-9, 3-7). Leading scorer Vic Law missed six of eight shots and finished with five points, 11 below his team-leading average.

Northwestern shot 31 percent from the floor and went 5 for 23 from 3-point range.

After Law hit a jumper to open the second half and get the Wildcats to 33-24, Maryland followed with a 20-6 run to pull away. Fernando scored six points in the spree and Smith and Eric Ayala tallied five each.

Smith fell one rebound short of his third double-double of the season.

Fernando scored 12 points and the Terrapins limited the Wildcats to 23 percent shooting in taking a 33-22 halftime lead.

Anthony Cowan Jr. got Maryland started with a four-point play, and Northwestern missed 12 straight field-goal attempts while the Terps went on an 11-1 run to make it 15-5.

After the Wildcats closed to 19-15, Fernando contributed a dunk, layup and two free throws to a 10-0 spurt that put Maryland up by 14.

ROAD SHOW

Northwestern: The Wildcats are in the midst of a stretch in which they’re playing seven of 10 on the road. Northwestern is 9-3 at home and 1-5 away.

Maryland: This was the Terps’ lone home appearance over a span of six games, and one of only two home games from Jan. 15-Feb. 22.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: Facing a Maryland team desperate to get back on track, the Wildcats were outplayed on both ends of the floor during another poor performance on the road.

Maryland: The Terrapins stopped their first losing streak of the season (two games) and can make a move back up the rankings by keeping the momentum going at Wisconsin on Friday.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: The Wildcats host Penn State on Monday night.

Maryland: The host Terrapins beat Wisconsin 64-60 on Jan. 14 despite blowing a 21-point lead. They face off again Friday.

