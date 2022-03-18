Bell scored inside with just over a minute remaining to put the Eagles up 76-74. After a miss by Kitley, Seay connected from beyond the arc to make it a five-point game, and FGCU made enough free throws to hold on.

Kitley, a third-team All-American, scored Virginia Tech’s first 14 points of the fourth quarter. The Eagles were a bit more effective doubling her after that, but she still had 18 in the period. Her 42 points tied her for seventh on the tournament’s single-game scoring list.

FGCU leads the nation in 3-point attempts by a wide margin, so this game was quite a contrast in styles. The Eagles went 15 of 38 from beyond the arc while Kitley dominated inside.

FGCU took 15 of its 18 shots from 3-point range in the first quarter. The Eagles did a better job attacking the rim after that, but their performance beyond the arc was crucial all the way until the end.

Virginia Tech (23-10) did a good job on Kendall Spray, who is fourth on the career list in made 3-pointers. She had only one in this game, a banked heave with the shot clock running low that put FGCU up by eight late in the third.

BIG PICTURE

FGCU: The Eagles sounded confident coming into this game, and they made the most of their chance to show they were underseeded. A Sweet 16 appearance is certainly possible.

Virginia Tech: Kitley should hold her head high after a fabulous performance. If FGCU was seeded too low, then the Hokies were a victim of that by having to face the Eagles so early.

UP NEXT

FGCU plays Sunday against the winner of the game between fourth-seeded Maryland and 13th-seeded Delaware.

